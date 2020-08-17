Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,906. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

