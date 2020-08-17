Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 14,865 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

