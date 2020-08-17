Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 467,967 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,967 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 6.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Chubb worth $244,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after acquiring an additional 401,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,729,000 after acquiring an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.78. 39,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

