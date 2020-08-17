Nuance Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 427,671 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 427,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,653,000. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Boston Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist cut their price target on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.26. 890,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,947. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.