Nuance Investments LLC Buys 292,897 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Werner Enterprises worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 32,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138,023 shares of company stock valued at $579,677,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

