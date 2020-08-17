Nuance Investments LLC Buys 604,573 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 2.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Essential Utilities worth $78,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $881,607,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $262,626,000.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

