Nuance Investments LLC Buys Shares of 658,017 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE HR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.