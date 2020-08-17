Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Graco worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,539 shares of company stock worth $21,709,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,639. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

