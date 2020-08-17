Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,167 shares during the period. Metlife comprises approximately 2.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Metlife worth $81,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 121.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $38.88. 3,669,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,631. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

