Nuance Investments LLC Has $20.32 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,284. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

