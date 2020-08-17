Nuance Investments LLC Has $30.03 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 0.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.42% of AptarGroup worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 233,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,034. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

