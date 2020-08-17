Nuance Investments LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 979,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.29. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

