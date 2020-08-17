Nuance Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 144.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for about 3.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 6.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $133,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. 2,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,374. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

