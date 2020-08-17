Nuance Investments LLC Invests $11.66 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.11. 1,791,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

