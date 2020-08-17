Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,347 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

