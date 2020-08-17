Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 136,570 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,570 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $53,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $31,245,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.92. 12,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day moving average is $218.13. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

