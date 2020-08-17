Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 176,434 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical comprises about 3.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 3.37% of ICU Medical worth $129,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.41. 5,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.60. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,353 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

