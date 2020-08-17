Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 195,610 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,776. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

