Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 53,256 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

