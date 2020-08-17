Nuance Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alleghany by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $11.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.29. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.12. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

