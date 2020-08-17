Nuance Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 948,369 shares during the period. SJW Group accounts for 2.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 6.05% of SJW Group worth $107,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. 13,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

