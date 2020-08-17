Nuance Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baxter International by 1,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Baxter International by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.70. 71,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

