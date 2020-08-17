Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800,812 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.29% of ON Semiconductor worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,092. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51 and a beta of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

