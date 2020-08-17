Nuance Investments LLC Sells 160,381 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,381 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.71. 29,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

