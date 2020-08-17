Nuance Investments LLC Sells 27,343 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,343 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. 19,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.