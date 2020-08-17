Nuance Investments LLC Sells 353,589 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,589 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $113,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 692,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

