Nuance Investments LLC Sells 363,170 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 363,170 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 1.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Globus Medical worth $56,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

GMED stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. 25,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,185. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

