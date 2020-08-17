Nuance Investments LLC Sells 503,010 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503,010 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after acquiring an additional 574,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,282.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 422,059 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $4,116,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after buying an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,126,000 after buying an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,297. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.