Nuance Investments LLC Sells 63,137 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.91. 627,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,139. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Cfra decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

