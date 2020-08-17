Nuance Investments LLC Sells 861,463 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 861,463 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Cowen started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.54. 78,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

