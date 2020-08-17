Nuance Investments LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. 270,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.