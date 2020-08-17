Nuance Investments LLC Trims Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902,243 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Envista by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 182,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Envista by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 682,499 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Envista by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

