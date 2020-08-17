Nuance Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,019 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $69,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $775,000. AXA raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.66. 111,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

