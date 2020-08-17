Nuance Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.