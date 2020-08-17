Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 109,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd accounts for about 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

JTA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,108. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

