Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $2.86

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00023294 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00547685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,027 coins and its circulating supply is 562,711 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.