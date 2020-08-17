On.Live Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $351,100.86 and $780.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, On.Live has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $692.15 or 0.05610657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003988 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003168 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

