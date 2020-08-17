Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Decreased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 129,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $53.99. 9,520,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

