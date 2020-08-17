Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.50 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and $126.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 189.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.47 or 0.05617765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003188 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

