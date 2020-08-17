Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,659,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABML traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 947,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Oroplata Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About Oroplata Resources
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Oroplata Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroplata Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.