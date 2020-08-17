Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,659,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABML traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 947,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Oroplata Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get Oroplata Resources alerts:

About Oroplata Resources

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oroplata Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroplata Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.