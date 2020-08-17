Pandacoin (PND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000940 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

