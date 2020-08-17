Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after buying an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after buying an additional 449,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 3,765,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

