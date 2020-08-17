Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.23. 1,112,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

