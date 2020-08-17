Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 290 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

