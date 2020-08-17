Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 839 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $196.64. 5,012,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The stock has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

