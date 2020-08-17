Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,675 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

