Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $789,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. 2,739,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

