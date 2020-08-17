Pavion Blue Capital LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 3.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.