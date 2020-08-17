Pavion Blue Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $94.76. 959,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -305.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

