Pavion Blue Capital LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $265,775,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.76. The stock had a trading volume of 898,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

